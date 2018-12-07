'SA Agulhas II' departs for Antarctica
Fifty-eight scientists are on board and will spend 14 months on the icy continent.
CAPE TOWN - Polar research vessel the SA Agulhas II departs for Antarctica on Friday.
Fifty-eight scientists are on board and will spend 14 months on the icy continent.
The Weddell Sea Expedition will conduct marine and glaciological research.
Environmental Affairs spokesperson Zolile Nqayi explains: “As part of the Antarctica Week which started on Monday until today, the SA Agulhas II departed to Antarctica. There are a number of scientists who will be spending 14 months at our base in Antarctica where they’ll do research a number of areas needed for weather and environmental change.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
Man accused of starting Alex fire dies
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I am going to run and lead SA as president'
-
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts
-
Protests hit Hermanus as Zwelihle residents call for municipal manager’s exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.