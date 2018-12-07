Popular Topics
'SA Agulhas II' departs for Antarctica

Fifty-eight scientists are on board and will spend 14 months on the icy continent.

The 'SA Agulhas ll' docked in Durban Harbour. Picture: Shimoney Regter/EWN
The 'SA Agulhas ll' docked in Durban Harbour. Picture: Shimoney Regter/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Polar research vessel the SA Agulhas II departs for Antarctica on Friday.

Fifty-eight scientists are on board and will spend 14 months on the icy continent.

The Weddell Sea Expedition will conduct marine and glaciological research.

Environmental Affairs spokesperson Zolile Nqayi explains: “As part of the Antarctica Week which started on Monday until today, the SA Agulhas II departed to Antarctica. There are a number of scientists who will be spending 14 months at our base in Antarctica where they’ll do research a number of areas needed for weather and environmental change.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

