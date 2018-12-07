#RandReport: Rand gains on renewed risk appetite; stocks rebound
The rand was trading at 13.9675 per dollar by 1500 GMT, up 0.55% from its New York close of 14.0450.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand gained against a softer dollar on Friday as bond yields fell and stocks rebounded.
However, the currency remained on track for its worst weekly performance since early October, after official data showed the current account deficit widened in the third quarter.
The rand was trading at 13.9675 per dollar by 1500 GMT, up 0.55% from its New York close of 14.0450. The currency touched an intraday low of 13.9225.
In equities, the broader All-Share index rose 0.48% to 51,052 points. The Top 40 index was 0.54% higher at 45,022 points.
Stocks sold off around the world on Thursday after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, which threatened to re-ignite the trade war between the United States and China just after they agreed on a 90-day truce.
“What’s happening offshore, such as the arrest of the Huawei CFO, reminds us that the trade war situation is far from over and markets remain cautious,” ETM’s Halen Bothma said.
Shares of petrochemicals company Sasol gained 1.40% to R43.14 as oil prices rose after OPEC agreed to reduce output.
Banks were modestly higher at 0.16%. Absa Group closed 0.51% higher at R154.83 after it set out new targets to raise its return on equity by around 4% by 2021.
Bonds also rallied, with the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 down 2.5 basis points to 9.040%.
Popular in Business
-
National minimum wage expected to benefit about 6 million people
-
Ramaphosa agrees national minimum wage is far too low
-
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts
-
Minimum wage to take effect on 1 January - Ramaphosa
-
Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments
-
Radebe: Continued ineptitude reason behind sacking of Necsa board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.