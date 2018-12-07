Radebe: Continued ineptitude reason behind sacking of Necsa board
PRETORIA – Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has been scathing in his criticism of the previous South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) board, saying continued ineptitude and deliberate acts of defiance of some of its members resulted in setbacks and loses.
Radebe has announced that the board has been dissolved and a new one was appointed at the recent Cabinet meeting.
The minister announced the members of the new board at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday.
He says this affected the efficiency of the board and compromised its ability to execute its duties.
The minister says the new chairperson is Dr Rob Adam, who has served as a former director-general and as a group executive within the nuclear sector.
The Necsa group chief executive Phumzile Tshelane has been placed on precautionary suspension while Don Robertson has agreed to come back as interim chief executive.
Radebe says Robertson will assist the new board to restore good governance and bring financial sustainability to the organisation.
