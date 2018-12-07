PSL block SABC from broadcasting TKO Final on radio

In a statement, the league says it had exhausted all its efforts to try and reach an amicable solution with the national broadcaster, but discussions broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will not be broadcasting the Telkom Knockout final between Orlando Pirates and Baroka on its radio platforms.

In a statement, the league says it had exhausted all its efforts to try and reach an amicable solution with the national broadcaster, but discussions broke down with the PSL claiming that the SABC had “continued to misrepresent the facts”

“The league is aware of the huge public interest in professional football in the country and that most South Africans follow matches on radio. Cognisant of that fact and also of the position that the SABC finds itself, every effort has been made to act responsibly and with restraint despite the way in which the SABC has seen fit to deal with the League.

“Sadly, these efforts have not been reciprocated. On 6 August 2018 when the SABC suddenly contended that no agreement was in place with the league, representatives of the league met with the SABC and the ministers of communication and of sport and recreation. While the SABC continued to misrepresent the facts at this meeting an interim arrangement was agreed to afford the parties time to discuss whatever issues there were.”

The league also said that the SABC had continued to broadcast PSL matches on radio without fulfilling its agreements.

“The SABC did not comply even with the express undertakings given at this meeting on an interim basis. They simply continued to broadcast matches without meeting the obligations they had undertaken.”