Protests hit Hermanus as Zwelihle residents call for municipal manager’s exit

Protest leader Gcobani Ndzongana claims the municipal manager and the council haven't been doing their jobs.

CAPE TOWN - There is unrest in Hermanus again, four months after protesters in Zwelihle shut down the area.

Earlier this year more than 1,000 Zwelihle residents took to the streets calling for land to be unlocked for affordable housing.

On Friday morning, hundreds of residents from Zwelihle, Hawston and other neighbouring communities are once again protesting.

Protest leader Gcobani Ndzongana says they have a memorandum to hand over to the Overstrand Municipality.

Ndzongana claims the municipal manager and the council haven't been doing their jobs.

“The current leadership is using a racial strategy to divide our people. They are going to the employers to fire people at work. They must be held accountable. We have a few issues today. We want the resignation of the municipal manager and we want the dissolution of the council.”

Police members are monitoring the group.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)