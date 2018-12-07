Popular Topics
Patrice Carteron likely to replace sacked Giovanni Solinas

Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi were shown the door at Naturena after mounting pressure since losing to rivals Orlando Pirates twice in a space of a month.

FILE: Patrice Carteron. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Patrice Carteron. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Frenchman Patrice Carteron is a likely candidate to replace the now sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

Solinas and assistant coach and former club captain Patrick Mabedi were shown the door at Naturena on Friday, with immediate effect, after mounting pressure since losing to rivals Orlando Pirates twice in a space of a month.

Carteron was earlier linked to the Glamour Boys at the beginning of the season but took up a contract with Egyptian giants Al Ahly who also fired him recently.

It is believed that Carteron will eventually make the move to Naturena in the coming days with Arthur Zwane likely to be elevated from his role as the development team coach to first team assistant coach.

