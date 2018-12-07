Patrice Carteron likely to replace sacked Giovanni Solinas
Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi were shown the door at Naturena after mounting pressure since losing to rivals Orlando Pirates twice in a space of a month.
JOHANNESBURG - Frenchman Patrice Carteron is a likely candidate to replace the now sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
Solinas and assistant coach and former club captain Patrick Mabedi were shown the door at Naturena on Friday, with immediate effect, after mounting pressure since losing to rivals Orlando Pirates twice in a space of a month.
Carteron was earlier linked to the Glamour Boys at the beginning of the season but took up a contract with Egyptian giants Al Ahly who also fired him recently.
It is believed that Carteron will eventually make the move to Naturena in the coming days with Arthur Zwane likely to be elevated from his role as the development team coach to first team assistant coach.
Popular in Sport
-
Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs
-
Kaizer Chiefs sack Solinas, Mabedi
-
PSL block SABC from broadcasting TKO Final on radio
-
Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
Kaizer Chiefs name Giovanni Solinas as new coach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.