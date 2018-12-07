Only God can save us, says resident of fire-ravaged Alexandra
A fire ripped through a large section of the informal settlement on Thursday afternoon, destroying more than 600 shacks.
ALEXANDRA - While relief operations continue in fire-ravaged Alexandra, some residents say they still don’t know where they’ll be spending the night.
VIDEO: Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced
The person who allegedly started the fire was assaulted and later died from his injuries.
Community members have been battling through the heat as they try to rebuild their shacks.
They’ve recalled events since Thursday and say they have lost most, if not all, of their belongings.
This resident says he has nowhere to spend the night: “I’ve got no place to sleep... maybe I’ll just sit here the whole night or pray. Only God can save us. I don’t have plan A or B.”
The public is being urged to drop off food, clothing and toiletries at the Sandton fire station.
For more info on what you can do to help the affected Alex residents, click here.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
