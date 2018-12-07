New Zealand beat Pakistan in final test to claim series
New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 156 in their second innings to seal a 123-run victory and a 2-1 series triumph on day five of the third and final test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Set 280 for victory on the final day, Pakistan suffered two separate batting collapses as New Zealand’s bowlers secured a memorable victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Debutant William Somerville took 3-52 to end up with a match haul of seven wickets. Fellow spinner Ajaz Patel finished with 3-42 while paceman Tim Southee also claimed three victims.
Earlier, Henry Nicholls scored his third test century, finishing with an unbeaten 126, as New Zealand declared their second innings at 353-7.
New Zealand won the opening test in Abu Dhabi by four runs before Pakistan squared the three-match series with victory in the second test in Dubai by an innings and 16 runs.
