National minimum wage expected to benefit about 6 million people
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced from 2019 it will be illegal to pay workers less than R20 an hour.
KLIPSPRUIT - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law, meaning the new regulations will come into effect from 1 January.
By law, workers will be paid at least R20 an hour or almost R3,500 a month.
The government says it will benefit around six million workers.
Ramaphosa made the announcement in Kliptown, Soweto, and was joined by representatives from labour and business.
#nationalminimumwage [WATCH] Ramaphosa signs the proclamation of the national minimum wage. TK pic.twitter.com/3KlG7iHqcS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
Ramaphosa has announced from 2019 it will be illegal to pay workers less than R20 an hour.
“From 1 January 2019, the national minimum wage shall be introduced.”
The president says the bill is a step in the right direction to improve the lives of millions of South Africans.
“This is a great achievement for working people of South Africa who have endured decades of exploitation.”
Ramaphosa says the introduction of the national minimum wage will strike a balance between the lowest paid workers and the need to increase the levels of employment in the country.
PRESIDENT PROCLAIMS NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE EFFECTIVE DATE— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 7, 2018
The national minimum wage represents a marked increase in income for more than 6 million workers – or 47% of South Africa’s labour force – who at present earn less than R20 an hour.#NationalMinimumWage pic.twitter.com/jBo2d7gHEO
PRESIDENT PROCLAIMS NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE EFFECTIVE DATE— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 7, 2018
Kliptown was selected for this engagement for its place in our liberation history as the site of adoption of the Freedom Charter which called for a minimum wage to protect vulnerable workers.#NationalMinimumWage pic.twitter.com/zGeP1slvkm
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
