National Consumer Commission orders changes to marketing of timeshare schemes

The commission released the findings of its 18-month long inquiry at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

PRETORIA - The National Consumer Commission has ordered widespread changes to the marketing and managing of so-called holiday clubs and timeshare schemes.

The recommendations are aimed at correcting the structural behavioural problems in the industry and followed public consultations in all nine provinces.

The consumer commission’s report recommends that the enticing of consumers through purported freebies like holiday vouchers and flights and hoodwinking consumers through scratch-cards to represent that they’ve won holidays should be outlawed.

It further suggests the requirement that consumers bring along their credit cards to marketing events be prescribed.

In future, all timeshare contracts shall be deemed fixed-term contracts as opposed to some current agreements which lock in consumers for life.

The commission has proposed a modern, industry-focused comprehensive piece of legislation that centralised regulation of the timeshare industry.

It found there is already a firm legislative base for regulation of this industry and that it just requires effective and coordinated implementation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)