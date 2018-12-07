Pandor vows to fight capture of SA universities

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has spoken out against the selling of student placements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says she will not allow universities to become captured battlefields of corruption.

Pandor has spoken out against the selling of student placements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and revelations that the murder of the University of Zululand academic Gregory Kamwendo may have been arranged by a colleague.

Kamwendo is understood to have uncovered a syndicate involving the unlawful awarding of PhD qualifications at the institution.

The dean for the arts faculty was gunned down outside his Empangeni home, north of KwaZulu-Natal, in May.

Pandor says she will be working closely with law enforcement agencies and the implicated institutions to ensure the University of Zululand retains its academic integrity.

“Any form of violence and threats against lectures is something that the minister finds unacceptable. She also asks that the department works closely with the university to make sure that it does what it's supposed to do, which is to teach,” says Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.

It’s also been reported that it was not the first time slain academic Kamwendo was threatened by his former colleague, who is believed to have called for the hit on his life.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)