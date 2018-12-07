Pandor vows to fight capture of SA universities
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has spoken out against the selling of student placements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
DURBAN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says she will not allow universities to become captured battlefields of corruption.
Pandor has spoken out against the selling of student placements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and revelations that the murder of the University of Zululand academic Gregory Kamwendo may have been arranged by a colleague.
Kamwendo is understood to have uncovered a syndicate involving the unlawful awarding of PhD qualifications at the institution.
The dean for the arts faculty was gunned down outside his Empangeni home, north of KwaZulu-Natal, in May.
Pandor says she will be working closely with law enforcement agencies and the implicated institutions to ensure the University of Zululand retains its academic integrity.
“Any form of violence and threats against lectures is something that the minister finds unacceptable. She also asks that the department works closely with the university to make sure that it does what it's supposed to do, which is to teach,” says Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.
It’s also been reported that it was not the first time slain academic Kamwendo was threatened by his former colleague, who is believed to have called for the hit on his life.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC pats itself on the back for performance during 'eventful' 2018
-
Father slams church over handling of child's sexual assault case
-
Moody’s take Tshwane’s credit rating one notch up with stable outlook
-
National minimum wage expected to benefit about 6 million people
-
SABC commended for suspending staff implicated in sexual harassment
-
Two suspects in custody in connection with American Swiss robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.