Pandor notes sale of student places report at UKZN
The minister says the university is keeping her updated about the investigation into staff members who may have been working with criminals for financial gain.
JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says she's aware of reports that student places are being sold and qualifications are being irregularly awarded at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).
Pandor says it’s clear that criminals are exploiting South Africa’s university system and she warns her ministry will not allow the higher education space to be captured.
“The minister has had meetings with the senior management of the university where she’s been assured that the university is doing everything in its power to make sure that those found guilty, in this regard, are brought to book,” says Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.
