Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional

CAPE TOWN - The final report of a Ministerial Inquiry to investigate alleged irregularities or malpractices in the governance and management of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has been released and it paints bleak picture of the running of the organization.

The committee was headed by retired Judge Ralph Zulman (Chairperson), he as assisted by Dr Ali Bacher and attorney Shamima Gaibie.

The commission of inquiry found that factionalism handicapped the performance of the Sascoc board which manifested in failing in their sole mandate and looking out for the interest of sport – essentially labelling the (Sascoc) board as dysfunctional.

The report blows wide open the alleged rampant maladministration at the Olympic body. The report noted that there was “an absence of compliance for appropriate governance and procurement processes and policies” while the iterating that excessive resources spent on legal fees relating to disputes.

With regards to the factionalism, President Gideon Sam was accused of manipulating and deliberately excluding of certain broad members from key information and decisions about (Sascoc).

The Olympic body is in charge of sending team to major games and awarding colours but it was found that a minuscule amount of time spent on sport, which is their mandate.

When making procurement of business decision there was no compliance with basic principles of ethics, transparency, accountability, good governance or with policies and procedures – including financial affairs – there was a significant lack of corporate governance.

A handful of Sascoc board members sat on boards on various other boards which were directly linked to Sascoc funding and raided a case which created a conflict of interest

Sacked former CEO Tubby Reddy was not spared, it was found that the Board dealt with sexual harassment allegations in a lackadaisical fashion.

The former CEO was in charge of awarding national colours which were open to manipulation but also unlawful.

His role in Griffin Report and submission to the then minister is a contravention of Sascoc policies, it was labelled as unethical and dishonest and amounted to fraudulent misrepresentation.

His payment to SS Griffin for services rendered not substantiated and is inappropriate and irregular, in essence, Sascoc’s policies on procurement is wholly inadequate.

The excessive travel and subsistence perks for board members and management – which amounts to abuse of money and public funds. The benefits are out of sync with the principles of effective and efficient management.

The report's recommendations include a change in law which will clarify the role of Sascoc and make it more accountable to the Sports Department.

It also recommends that Sascoc overhaul its structure with an independent person occupying the presidency as well as an independent accountant and lawyer.