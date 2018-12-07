Load shedding must not affect SA's economic growth - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says there are enough strong personnel to turn around the situation at the parastatal.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the failure by Eskom to provide an adequate power supply must not affect the country’s growth, especially with the latest figures showing improved GDP.

Gordhan joined senior Eskom officials on Thursday, promising to address the current load shedding, which has left many businesses at a standstill. He says that South Africa has finally turned the corner with regards to growth.

“Ideally the kind of numbers we saw from the third quarter of 2.2% GDP growth is what Eskom doesn’t want to be seen as messing around with in any kind of way.”

Eskom is now expected to give more details next week on how it permanently plans to avoid load shedding.

Gordhan says there are enough strong personnel to turn around the situation.

“The good resources and people of goodwill who want to see Eskom working are going to be mobilised in order to ensure that we stabilise the situation.”

But he says there are those who want to sabotage the process, including individuals and companies involved in delaying progress at the Medupi power station, because they are profiting by stalling construction.

“When somebody is making money out of doubling the cost of Medupi… so we might have some early suspicions in this regard. But hopefully early in the new year we’ll have a much better idea.”

Gordhan says that suppliers and Eskom management must also be held to account.

