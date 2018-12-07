Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts

Man accused of starting Alex fire dies
Local
The power utility says that the lower level is due to a 'small improvement in generation capacity.'
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage one load shedding on Friday.
The rotational power cuts will commence from 9am until 10pm.
The power utility says that the lower level is due to a "small improvement in generation capacity."
More to follow.
@Eskom_SA will implement stage 1 loadshedding today from 09:00 to 22:00. We are loadshedding below stage 2 as we have a small improvement in generation capacity. We will advise should the situation change. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @SABCNewsOnline— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2018
