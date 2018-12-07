Popular Topics
[LISTEN] How Zuma’s corruption case could affect the ANC during elections

| The former president’s lawyers submitted an application for a permanent stay of prosecution about three weeks ago and the court will now have to decide if he should stand trial in May, the proposed month for elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will fight his last crucial battle to stop his prosecution in May next year.

May is also the same month that has been proposed for the country’s general elections.

Zuma is facing charges including fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

The former president’s lawyers submitted an application for a permanent stay of prosecution about three weeks ago and the court will now have to decide if he should stand trial.

Speaking to Radio702’s Karima Brown, Karyn Maughan a specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar says it will be interesting to see how the African National Congress (ANC) tries to convince the public about how it is trying to root out corruption.

Maughn says that Zuma’s permanent stay of prosecution appeal could threaten or imply that the decision by Shaun Abrahams was politically driven and may become a dynamic of him insinuating that the ANC is “a deeply factionalised party with no real definitive sense of where its leadership wants to take it, which may be damaging for the party.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

