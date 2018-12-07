[LISTEN] How you can help your children to get rich

JOHANNESBURG - How can you save up for your kids so they can retire early?

Sam Beckbessinger, author of Manage Your Money like a F*cking Grownup says time is the most important factor.

She also said that parents can also open tax-free savings account for their children, including infants.

“Most of the places to let you easily invest will allow you to open one for your child,” she added.

