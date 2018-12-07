[LISTEN] Eskom power cuts: Where did we go wrong?

CapeTalk | Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza says that load shedding has been implemented to defend the system from a total collapse.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has attributed the power cuts to poor maintenance.

Load shedding has been implemented, affecting South Africans from all walks of life.

During an interview with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, Mabuza admits Eskom’s problems have been a long time coming.

“What we are experiencing is a function of not having invested in maintenance over years. This is not a problem that started today. We have not been investing over years… we also see this with production with our energy sectors.”

