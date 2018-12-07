Lesufi: 'Health Dept to assess pupil who assaulted teacher'

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the grade 7 learner did not receive his medication on the day, which lead to the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a pupil who assaulted and insulted a teacher in Krugersdorp is being assessed by a team from the Health Department.

In a video, a grade 7 boy is seen screaming at the teacher and pulling his shirt.

He then pushes and hits a female teacher who tries to intervene.

Lesufi says the boy did not receive his medication on the day, which lead to the outburst.

He says the team will make recommendations once the child has been assessed.

“The team from the Department of Health and Department of Social Development and Education are assessing the child and by the next week Tuesday they are going to give us a firm recommendation of how to deal with the medical condition of the child, but also recommend where to take this particular child in terms of his higher education because he’s just passed his grade 7.”

