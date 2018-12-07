Lesufi: 'Health Dept to assess pupil who assaulted teacher'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the grade 7 learner did not receive his medication on the day, which lead to the incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a pupil who assaulted and insulted a teacher in Krugersdorp is being assessed by a team from the Health Department.
In a video, a grade 7 boy is seen screaming at the teacher and pulling his shirt.
He then pushes and hits a female teacher who tries to intervene.
Lesufi says the boy did not receive his medication on the day, which lead to the outburst.
He says the team will make recommendations once the child has been assessed.
“The team from the Department of Health and Department of Social Development and Education are assessing the child and by the next week Tuesday they are going to give us a firm recommendation of how to deal with the medical condition of the child, but also recommend where to take this particular child in terms of his higher education because he’s just passed his grade 7.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
Man accused of starting Alex fire dies
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I am going to run and lead SA as president'
-
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts
-
Protests hit Hermanus as Zwelihle residents call for municipal manager’s exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.