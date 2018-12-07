Kaizer Chiefs sack Solinas, Mabedi

Coach Giovanni Solinas arrived at Naturena in August and only spent four months at the club after he replaced Steve Komphela at the helm of Amakhosi.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premier League club Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Giovanni Solinas with immediate effect.

Solinas arrived at Naturena in August and only spent four months at the club after he replaced Steve Komphela at the helm of Amakhosi.

The club has also terminated the contract of assistant coach and former club captain Patrick Mabedi.

There has been growing pressure on the Italian since his arrival at the club which was further exacerbated by the two derby losses to Orlando Pirates in a space of a month.

The Glamour Boys are currently sitting seventh on the league table with four wins from 14 matches so far.

