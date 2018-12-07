Joburg has enough resources to respond to emergencies, says Community Safety MMC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Joburg has enough resources to respond to emergencies, says Community Safety MMC

Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Michael Sun was responding to concerns raised about the city's response time to the Alexandra shack fires on Thursday night.

A fire engine arrives at the scene where a fire broke out the Alexandra informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
A fire engine arrives at the scene where a fire broke out the Alexandra informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Michael Sun has assured residents that there are enough resources to respond to emergencies in the city.

Sun was responding to concerns raised about the city's response time to the Alexandra shack fires on Thursday night.

Thousands have been left homeless after the blaze gutted at least 500 shacks.

The City of Johannesburg had to call for back up from the City of Ekurhuleni fire department for more trucks.

VIDEO: Alex fire leaves thousands displaced

Sun says they have never hidden the fact that that Johannesburg needs more fire trucks.

“Of course there will be sufficient fire engines to respond to any emergency within the district. We’ve also concluded our new fire engine replacement programme. The city will be buying 104 fire engines over the next three years.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA