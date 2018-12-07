Joburg has enough resources to respond to emergencies, says Community Safety MMC
Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Michael Sun was responding to concerns raised about the city's response time to the Alexandra shack fires on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Michael Sun has assured residents that there are enough resources to respond to emergencies in the city.
Sun was responding to concerns raised about the city's response time to the Alexandra shack fires on Thursday night.
Thousands have been left homeless after the blaze gutted at least 500 shacks.
The City of Johannesburg had to call for back up from the City of Ekurhuleni fire department for more trucks.
Sun says they have never hidden the fact that that Johannesburg needs more fire trucks.
“Of course there will be sufficient fire engines to respond to any emergency within the district. We’ve also concluded our new fire engine replacement programme. The city will be buying 104 fire engines over the next three years.”
