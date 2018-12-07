Jennifer Hudson's custody battle to go to trial

The 'Voice' coach has been locked in a bitter dispute with her former fiance over the care of their nine-year-old son David Jr.

LONDON - Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's custody battle is heading to court for a five-day trial in March.

The Voice coach has been locked in a bitter dispute with her former fiance over the care of their nine-year-old son David Jr. and now they will face one another in court for a five-day trial starting on 11 March in order to resolve the questions of who should have a greater share of custody of the youngster and who should pay support.

According to The Blast, things are so bitter between the former couple, they have even been fighting over the choice of school bus stops.

Last year, Hudson filed for an emergency order of protection after accusing the WWE commentator of pushing her while holding David, and though it was granted by the court, the 37-year-old singer later dropped the petition altogether.

Both Otunga - who denied pushing his former partner - and the Dreamgirls star have filed a number of motions against each other, accusing one another of playing legal games.

At one point, Hudson said she was worried Otunga would kidnap their son, while he accused her of trying to defame him.

He argued she had made creative negative press about him her priority, rather than protecting their only child.

In court documents, Otunga claimed Hudson issued an exclusive statement to People about their split, saying her actions were "solely taken in the best interest of their son", at the same time he was being served with an emergency order of protection.

He alleged the statement damaged his reputation and at the time it was released, he was being forcibly removed from their home in front of their son, and Hudson wasn't even there.

A court order is in place prohibiting the former couple from disseminating photos or making comments about their son, but the wrestling star previously claimed the Spotlight singer had violated the order by giving an interview to an entertainment news show, which showed various photos of David Jr., and mentioned him by name throughout.