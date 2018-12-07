Jamie Lee Curtis criticises Kevin Hart for past homophobic tweets
The ‘Halloween’ actress spoke out after the star stepped down as the host of the 2019 Oscars host following the emergence of previous offensive tweets.
LONDON - Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis took a swipe at Kevin Hart on social media after the actor stepped down as the host of the 2019 Oscars following the emergence of past homophobic tweets he had posted.
The Halloween actress spoke out after the 39-year-old star stepped down as the host of the 2019 Oscars host following the emergence of previous offensive tweets - some of which used the word “gay” as an insult, and all of which have now been deleted - and later issued an apology.
Referring to Hart saying all he does is spread positivity in a statement, Curtis simply posted on Twitter: “Homophobia is not positivity.”
The Night School actor had previously addressed his unacceptable social media posts in an Instagram video of himself lying on a bed.
He said: “I swear man our world is becoming beyond crazy. I’m not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I worked hard to get to the mental space that I am at now. My team calls me, ‘Oh my God, Kevin, the world is upset about tweets you did years ago.’ Oh my God. Guys, I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people grow, change, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always must justify or explain their past - then do you.
“I’m the wrong guy, man. I’m in a great place, a great mature place where all I do is spread positivity. If you’re not doing that, you’re not on my page.”
Hart - who revealed just two days ago he was to host the 2019 Academy Awards, describing the moment as the opportunity of a lifetime - apologised to the LGBTQ community for his previous insensitive words.
He tweeted: “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. (sic)”
More in Lifestyle
-
Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy Award nominations
-
Jennifer Hudson's custody battle to go to trial
-
Lady Gaga: 'I feel so grateful for Golden Globe nomination'
-
[WATCH] Rage festival organisers give assurances on safety
-
Politics, race, music dominate diverse Golden Globe film nominations
-
Kevin Hart out as Oscars MC over anti-gay tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.