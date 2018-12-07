Here's what you can do to help victims of Alex fire
There have been calls on social media to help the victims of the fire and it seems the calls has been honoured by people, retailers and organisations.
JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire in Alexandra destroyed over 500 homes.
It’s understood the fire broke out at about 4 pm on Thursday afternoon.
Ordinary people, personalities, retailers and organisations have come to the party offering to help.
Humanitarian organisations are now in the area assisting those who lost their belongings in the fire.
Gift of the Givers says there’s a massive need for baby formula and food.
Those who want to donate goods can do so at the Alexandra and Sandton fire stations.
LIST OF ITEMS THAT CAN BE DONATED:
• Tinned foods
• Rice
• Mielie-meal
• Porridge
• Soup
• Baby formula
• Salt
• Sugar
• Tea
• Jam
• Sanitary pads
• Nappies
• Blankets
• Shoes
• Baby clothes
The drop-off points are Alexandra Fire Station, Sandton Fire Station, Gautrain stations at Midrand, Centurion, Marlboro and Sandton.
Furthermore, organisations have tweeted how to get involved:
Our hearts go out to the #AlexFire victims. Our #MobileSoupKitchen is on site & we continue to work with disaster management agencies on the scene, like @GiftoftheGivers who are distributing our donations. pic.twitter.com/VJovlqk5P2— Shoprite Group (@WeActForChange) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire Collection points will be set up @Gautrain stations. Your support will be highly appreciated. Non-perishable foods, blankets, clothes, water, anything you would like to share with those who lost their homes in the devastating fire. This is the season to be giving.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire The Gift of the Givers team is setting up a station here to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/NzeP3834S6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
One of the first donations on their way to Sandton Fire Station. Just open the Uber App and go to the #UberCOMMUNITY view to start donating now. https://t.co/z5x8lhM3Zp pic.twitter.com/F4zziPEpPg— Uber South Africa (@Uber_RSA) December 7, 2018
Sandton City’s Management Team rallied this morning to donate much needed supplies to those affected in the #AlexFire.— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) December 7, 2018
We encourage the Sandton Community to lend a helping hand and drop off non-perishable food, blankets and clothing at the Sandton Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/NlHqQ1w0F4
