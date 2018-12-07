Popular Topics
Here's what you can do to help victims of Alex fire

There have been calls on social media to help the victims of the fire and it seems the calls has been honoured by people, retailers and organisations.

The community of Alexandra rebuilding their homes after a fire destroyed over 500 houses. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire in Alexandra destroyed over 500 homes.

It’s understood the fire broke out at about 4 pm on Thursday afternoon.

There have been calls on social media to help the victims of the fire and it seems the calls has been honoured.

Ordinary people, personalities, retailers and organisations have come to the party offering to help.

Humanitarian organisations are now in the area assisting those who lost their belongings in the fire.

Gift of the Givers says there’s a massive need for baby formula and food.

Those who want to donate goods can do so at the Alexandra and Sandton fire stations.

LIST OF ITEMS THAT CAN BE DONATED:

• Tinned foods
• Rice
• Mielie-meal
• Porridge
• Soup
• Baby formula
• Salt
• Sugar
• Tea
• Jam
• Sanitary pads
• Nappies
• Blankets
• Shoes
• Baby clothes

The drop-off points are Alexandra Fire Station, Sandton Fire Station, Gautrain stations at Midrand, Centurion, Marlboro and Sandton.

Furthermore, organisations have tweeted how to get involved:

