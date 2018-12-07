Gauteng Premier Makhura arrives in Alexandra following fire

Hundreds of people are homeless after the blaze tore through an informal settlement on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has arrived in Alexandra where residents are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire.

Hundreds of people are homeless after the blaze tore through an informal settlement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the man accused of starting the fire has died in hospital.

He was allegedly assaulted by locals and police have opened a case of murder.

#AlexFire WATCH: 23 year old mother tells EWN how she lost everything in the blaze, hours after giving birth to a baby boy. ML pic.twitter.com/hZar6CzkDs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018

#AlexFire Residents are registering. They will receive food parcels later this morning. pic.twitter.com/kF3kFY6daD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018