Gauteng Premier Makhura arrives in Alexandra following fire
Hundreds of people are homeless after the blaze tore through an informal settlement on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has arrived in Alexandra where residents are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire.
Meanwhile, the man accused of starting the fire has died in hospital.
He was allegedly assaulted by locals and police have opened a case of murder.
#AlexFire WATCH: 23 year old mother tells EWN how she lost everything in the blaze, hours after giving birth to a baby boy. ML pic.twitter.com/hZar6CzkDs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire Residents are registering. They will receive food parcels later this morning. pic.twitter.com/kF3kFY6daD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire Over 700 shacks destroyed and more than 2000 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/RKH54ESf52— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
