Football academy aims to keep girls off the streets

CAPE TOWN - The Heideveld Female Football Academy (HFFA) says its dream is to see their girls play for Bantwana and Banyana Banyana.

The academy was founded in 2015 and includes players from the age of 12 up to 30 years old.

"Our aim in starting the team is to keep young girls off the streets, and away from drugs, prostitution and gangsterism," said chairperson Kim Jalis.

"The community of Heideveld doesn't have much and its known for violence and other wrongdoings."

This year, the academy won the South African Football Association’s Women’s Regional League.

The academy has one team that features in the South African Football Association (Safa) League.

"So, after we won the Safa league in October, next year we will play at Safa Sasol Professional League," Jalis continues.

"Our girls are so talented. Ours is to see them represent not only the Western Cape but South Africa - wearing national colours.

"Safa do offer trials. We do send our girls hoping they can be scouted because (Banyana Banyana coach) Desiree Ellis comes to the trials," Jalis said.

“Our biggest struggle is transport. We don't have our own, so when we have to travel, we hire transport which is costly.”