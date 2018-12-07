Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA

The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers across South Africa throughout the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers across South Africa throughout the weekend.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: “We expect a lot of rain over Gauteng this weekend starting from Friday. The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of possible flooding, especially in informal settlements.”

The weather service says heavy rain is also expected over the Cape Metropole and Overberg districts of the Western Cape overnight into Friday morning. At the same time, heavy rain is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Saturday into Sunday, which could lead to flash floods on Sunday.

The weather service has also warned of severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the south-eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of KwaZulu Natal.

Meanwhile, in the eastern part of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected.