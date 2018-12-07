Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs

#RandReport: Rand gains on renewed risk appetite; stocks rebound
Business
He takes over from Giovanni Solinas who was sacked on Friday along with his assistant Patrick Mabedi.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs has appointed Ernst Middendorp as the new head coach.
Middendorp is back for his second stint at Amakhosi; he was at the helm from 2005 to 2007.
He returns to the Absa Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 season when he coached Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United.
He has most recently been a technical director at Bangkok United in Thailand.
The German will be at the helm of Amakhosi for two-and-a-half years.
