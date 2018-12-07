Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs

He takes over from Giovanni Solinas who was sacked on Friday along with his assistant Patrick Mabedi.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs has appointed Ernst Middendorp as the new head coach.

He takes over from Giovanni Solinas who was sacked on Friday along with his assistant Patrick Mabedi.

Middendorp is back for his second stint at Amakhosi; he was at the helm from 2005 to 2007.

He returns to the Absa Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 season when he coached Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United.

He has most recently been a technical director at Bangkok United in Thailand.

The German will be at the helm of Amakhosi for two-and-a-half years.