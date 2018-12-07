Popular Topics
Death of man accused of starting Alex fire under investigation

It’s understood community members attacked him when the blaze started on Thursday night.

Alexandra residents are trying to salvage what is left after a fire swept through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
Alexandra residents are trying to salvage what is left after a fire swept through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder after the man accused of starting a devastating shack fire in Alexandra died in hospital.

It’s understood community members attacked him when the blaze started on Thursday night.

It destroyed at least 500 shacks.

Alex fire leaves thousands displaced

A 23-year-old Alexandra woman has described to Eyewitness News how she ran for her life just hours after giving birth as a fire ripped through her shack.

An emotional Thembeka Mtabane, holding her newborn baby boy wrapped in white blankets, says she now has no home to keep her baby safe in.

Mtabane says while her baby boy is healthy, she doesn’t know how she will survive this month with no roof over her head.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Popular in Local

