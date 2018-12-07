DBE: Marking of matric papers in full swing across SA
The Basic Education Department says it has, however, raised concerns about load shedding that’s impacting the capturing of marks.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education says matric scripts marking is in full swing across the country.
The 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams concluded last week.
Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli visited marking centres in four provinces so far.
Mweli says the process is going well.
The department's spokesperson Troy Martens says they have, however, raised concerns about load shedding that’s impacting the capturing of marks.
Martens says they don’t foresee load shedding causing a delay in the results being released on time.
“Load shedding is, unfortunately, affecting the capturing of the results in the provincial and national Education Department, but we’re working around this and the director-general has said he’s going to be speaking to the CEO of Eskom to see how we can mitigate against some of these challenges.”
#DBENews Matric marking in full swing across the country: https://t.co/bNMRei0aA8 @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/yvHFaozmkn— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) December 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
