CT businesses concerned load shedding will hit festive season trading

Power cuts are likely to happen over the next year, but the situation will be thoroughly assessed over the next 10 days to find a lasting solution to avoid this.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some businesses in Cape Town say that load shedding couldn't have come at a worse time.

Power cuts are likely to happen over the next year, but the situation will be thoroughly assessed over the next 10 days to find a lasting solution to avoid this.

On the first Thursday of every month, thousands of locals and visitors flock to Cape Town's CBD for the monthly First Thursday’s event where galleries, markets and restaurants are open until late.

Many restaurants in the CBD look forward to this evening as business is usually booming.

But if Thursday’s planned load shedding had happened, they would have suffered a major loss.

The City of Cape Town cancelled the power cut which was scheduled for 8pm due to the economic importance of the event.

However, Bocca restaurant owner Guido Brambilla says that load shedding is still a major concern, especially in the busy summer months.

“Last year it was the drought, and everybody was down by at least 40%. This year, if we start December with load shedding at the most important trading time for restaurants, it will be really bad for everybody.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

