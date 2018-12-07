Confrontation between ANC & EFF looms over land expropriation

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the nationalisation of land presents a risk that could see those in power giving land away to their friends and cronies.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are on a collision course over land expropriation without compensation when Parliament starts the next process of amending the Constitution.

While the red berets are calling for the state to nationalise all land, the governing party says this will not happen once the ad hoc committee introduces a bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

The ANC caucus in Parliament on Friday released its end-year statement and named its members who will form part of the committee to put together the constitutional amendment.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the nationalisation of land presents a risk that could see those in power giving land away to their friends and cronies.

He says the ANC will not budge from its position of a mixed ownership of land between private and the state.

“You might as well commit the very same mistakes that were committed by other countries. You might give the land to your cronies, you might give the land to the well connected, therefore, that’s not the intention of the ANC.”

Mthembu also reiterated the party’s position that the Constitution will not be amended before the 2019 elections despite calls from the EFF and some members of the governing party.

“From where I’m seated, I don’t see this process being concluded before the rise of the 5th Parliament.”

