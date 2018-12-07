Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments
Opposition parties and some civil society organisations have also urged the president to intervene urgently to avoid the collapse of the board.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will make an announcement about developments at the SABC soon.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the resignations of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo, John Matisonn and Mathata Tsedu from the board of the public broadcaster.
Their resignations come as the board continues to be in a tussle with the minister over planned retrenchments.
The Presidency says that Ramaphosa is in the process of writing a letter to Parliament to inform it about the resignations.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko said: "It is expected then that Parliament will refer the matter to the relevant portfolio committee to look at how those particular vacancies are filled."
She says the president is deeply concerned about developments at the broadcaster.
“He’s had a briefing with the Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams just to be fully appraised of what the challenges are at the SABC and we can expect announcements from the minister in due course in terms of government’s decision moving forward.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
