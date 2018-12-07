City of Ekurhuleni on high alert ahead of heavy rainfall

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms which could lead to flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Disaster Management Service says it’s on high alert ahead of heavy rainfall expected this weekend in Gauteng.

Emergency services have advised residents to be vigilant, and motorists are being urged to avoid crossing low-lying bridges during flooding.

“Ekurhuleni, being one of the cities where heavy rains are expected, is ready to assist those in need, particularly in the informal settlements,” says emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi.

Heavy rain expected for parts of South Africa | 08 and 09 December 2018 pic.twitter.com/BE90xiXhnN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 6, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)