Bus carrying people with disabilities crashes in Poland, 1 dead

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Bus carrying people with disabilities crashes in Poland, 1 dead

The bus was carrying 51 people when it overturned, landing on its side in a ditch near the town of Kazimierzow, local Polkowice county rescue services said on their Facebook page.

One person was killed following an accident involving a bus crash in southwest Poland on 6 December 2018. Picture: 112 Polkowice/facebook.com
One person was killed following an accident involving a bus crash in southwest Poland on 6 December 2018. Picture: 112 Polkowice/facebook.com
2 hours ago

WARSAW - A charter bus carrying people with disabilities including children crashed in southwest Poland on Thursday, leaving one passenger dead and 20 others injured, rescue services said.

The bus was carrying 51 people when it overturned, landing on its side in a ditch near the town of Kazimierzow, local Polkowice county rescue services said on their Facebook page.

"One person is dead... the total number of participants in the accident is 51... around 20 are injured including five in a serious condition," rescue services said.

"Preliminary findings show that the driver lost control of the vehicle."

The group had been on an excursion to a Christmas market in the southern city of Wroclaw, according to the Polish PAP news agency.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA