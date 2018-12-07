BLF members accused of ‘racial’ attack on Joburg lawyer
The Johannesburg Bar Council says the woman was cornered in the foyer of the building on Wednesday shortly after a protest outside.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Bar Council says a female lawyer has been subjected to a vicious racial attack by people wearing Black First, Land First (BLF) t-shirts at the High Court in Johannesburg.
The bar says the woman was cornered in the foyer of the building on Wednesday shortly after a protest outside.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has confirmed his members did attack the woman, but he insists they were defending themselves against the lawyer whom they've labelled racist.
“It was an incident of racism and our members did what was required of them as BLF members to defend themselves. I, as the president of BLF, I completely endorse their actions and take full responsibility.”
Eyewitness News asked Mngxitama what the lawyer had said that could be construed as racist. He said he doesn't know but he believes his members.
More in Politics
-
ANC appoints 8 MPs to serve on amending Constitution for land
-
ANC pats itself on the back for performance during 'eventful' 2018
-
Confrontation between ANC & EFF looms over land expropriation
-
Communications Minister set to make announcement on SABC developments
-
ANC welcomes establishment of Parly committee to amend Constitution on land
-
[LISTEN] How Zuma’s corruption case could affect the ANC during elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.