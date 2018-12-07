BLF members accused of ‘racial’ attack on Joburg lawyer

The Johannesburg Bar Council says the woman was cornered in the foyer of the building on Wednesday shortly after a protest outside.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Bar Council says a female lawyer has been subjected to a vicious racial attack by people wearing Black First, Land First (BLF) t-shirts at the High Court in Johannesburg.

The bar says the woman was cornered in the foyer of the building on Wednesday shortly after a protest outside.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has confirmed his members did attack the woman, but he insists they were defending themselves against the lawyer whom they've labelled racist.

“It was an incident of racism and our members did what was required of them as BLF members to defend themselves. I, as the president of BLF, I completely endorse their actions and take full responsibility.”

Eyewitness News asked Mngxitama what the lawyer had said that could be construed as racist. He said he doesn't know but he believes his members.