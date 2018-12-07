Big Concerts: SAPS should protect every inch of country

The company says there was a total collapse of the traffic management plan after the Global Citizen concert at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Big Concerts says while Police Minister Bheki Cele has admitted that security coverage for the Global Citizen Festival did not extend to the Sasol garage, the mandate of the South African Police Service is to protect and guard every inch of the country.

Big Concerts is calling for the investigation by the event safety and security and planning committee to be fast-tracked due to certain failures its identified.

The company says it is privy to information which points to discrepancies and shortcomings in the security planning for the Global Citizen Festival.

It also says that specialised event units are needed in the country.

CEO Justin van Wyk says if there seems to be a trend that criminality is now focused at major events greater focus needs to place on law enforcement at these events.

“Responsibility and accountability around making sure that you look at where mistakes were made and negligence was.”

Van Wyk says all key players now need to start from scratch.

At the same time, Cele has acknowledged that police could have responded better and lessons have been learned.

