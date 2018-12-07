Banyana to face quality opposition in World Cup build-up
JOHANNESBURG - The South African women’s football side will face some quality teams in the build-up to their maiden Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.
Banyana Banyana sealed qualification during the recently concluded African Women’s Championship in Ghana where they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Nigeria who beat Desiree Ellis’s side 4-3 on penalties in the final.
The South African Football Association have confirmed that Banyana are scheduled to play a top European World Cup Qualifier on 19 January 2019 at the Cape Town Stadium and three days later, clash with Sweden (another World Cup Qualifier) at the same venue on 22 January 2019.
Banyana also play a closed-door training match with Sweden on 17 January 2019 as part of their World Cup preparations.
Arguably their biggest preparation match will be against the United States of America, who are a powerhouse in women’s football, on Sunday 12 May 2019 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California which is a massive American football stadium and home to the San Francisco 49ers.
Banyana will also know their World Cup opponents on Saturday when the draw to determine the six groups will be conducted in Paris. Ellis’s ladies are in pot 4 which consists of fellow Africans Nigeria and Cameroon.
