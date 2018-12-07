Popular Topics
Atlantis residents hope govt Special Economic Zone has positive impact

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in the town along the West Coast on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined by Minister Rob Davies of Trade and Industry conducted on a guided tour of the GRI Towers factory that forms part of the special economic zone (SEZ) being launched in Atlantis, Western Cape on 6 December 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Atlantis community members hope the rollout of a renewable energy manufacturing precinct will have a marked impact on their lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in the town along the West Coast on Thursday.

There's a focus on green technologies, alternative waste management and energy efficient technology.

The special economic zone is a prime spot because of its proximity to Cape Town's ports of entry, raw materials, and related industries.

Nearly 70,000 residents live in the coastal town.

Many have welcomed this new development in the community.

“I feel like crying, I’m excited,” one resident said.

Another resident said she hopes this marks growth for the community.

Ramaphosa says government sees these economic hubs as one of the vehicles to reduce unemployment.

“The Atlantis Special Economic Zone is an integral part of our effort to reignite economic growth.”

He also pointed out that these zones can reshape the landscape created by the apartheid economy.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

