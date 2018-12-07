Atlantis residents hope govt Special Economic Zone has positive impact

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in the town along the West Coast on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Some Atlantis community members hope the rollout of a renewable energy manufacturing precinct will have a marked impact on their lives.

There's a focus on green technologies, alternative waste management and energy efficient technology.

The special economic zone is a prime spot because of its proximity to Cape Town's ports of entry, raw materials, and related industries.

Nearly 70,000 residents live in the coastal town.

#AtlantisSEZ Ramaphosa says he’s honored to be here at what one can call “a new era for Atlantis”. @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/Tm3M8nnFvL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018

Many have welcomed this new development in the community.

“I feel like crying, I’m excited,” one resident said.

Another resident said she hopes this marks growth for the community.

Ramaphosa says government sees these economic hubs as one of the vehicles to reduce unemployment.

“The Atlantis Special Economic Zone is an integral part of our effort to reignite economic growth.”

He also pointed out that these zones can reshape the landscape created by the apartheid economy.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)