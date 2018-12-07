As load shedding bites, Eskom probes bloated Medupi Power Station contracts
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says bloated costs and missed deadlines at the Medupi Power Station have limited electricity supply.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is now investigating exactly who benefitted from bloated contracts at the Medupi Power Station which has contributed to poor supply of power.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has moved to explain why the country has been hit by stage two load shedding once again.
He says leave has been cancelled for senior Eskom managers who are now being deployed to power stations to resolve problems there.
State capture, price fixing at the Medupi Power Station, aging infrastructure, a lack of coal and expensive diesel have been listed as some of the reasons for continued load shedding.
However, Gordhan says the parastatal has what it takes to change the power situation.
“We want to assure business that by the time you get back to work in January, we will have a much more stable situation.”
In addition to this, Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says bloated costs and missed deadlines at the Medupi Power Station have limited supply.
“It is also true, through the information that we were given that there was collusion between the employees of Eskom and some government businesses.”
Gordhan has given South Africans the assurance that Eskom is working to keep the lights on over Christmas, saying that load shedding must come to and once and for all.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
