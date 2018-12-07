ANC welcomes establishment of Parly committee to amend Constitution on land

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the establishment of an ad hoc committee to amend the Constitution to make land expropriation without compensation explicit.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion tabled by ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu to establish the committee that will introduce the amendment bill to change Section 25 of the Constitution.

Mthembu thanked political parties who supported the recommendation.

“We’d like to thank all colleagues who agree with this establishment of an ad hoc committee because it’s the right thing to do. Thank you very much.”

However, the decision didn't come without opposition.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “The motion itself is fraud with procedural irregularities. It is ill-founded and should not be before this House today.”

The ad hoc committee has until 31 March to report back to the National Assembly.

