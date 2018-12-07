ANC pats itself on the back for performance during 'eventful' 2018

The caucus held its final meeting of the year on Thursday where Members of Parliament took stock of the work it has done throughout the year.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament says it is happy with its performance during what has been an eventful year.

The caucus held its final meeting of the year on Thursday where Members of Parliament (MPs) took stock of the work it has done throughout the year.

Chief whip Jackson Mthembu briefed the media on Thursday on the party’s performance through the year as well as some of its shortcomings.

Mthembu says it has been an eventful year, but the party has managed to deal with all its challenges, including the recall of former President Jacob Zuma.

He noted that this led to Parliament postponing the State of the Nation Address for the first time.

Mthembu has given the ANC an eight out of 10 scorecards for conducting effective oversight and holding the executive to account.

“I would have given caucus 10, by the way, if we had managed to pass all legislation that came before the house. There were times when we could not because some members of the caucus were not in the House.”

He has wished MPs well as they embark on their constituency work this week before the Christmas holiday break.