ANC appoints 8 MPs to serve on amending Constitution for land

LONDON – The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has chosen its most trusted Members of Parliament (MPs) to lead the ad hoc committee to introduce legislation to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation.

The committee will be chaired by long-serving MP and National Assembly house chairperson Thoko Didiza.

Former co-chairpersons of the joint constitutional review Committee Vincent Smith and Stan Maila will also form part of the ANC’s delegation.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu made the announcement on Friday when he gave a report back of the caucus' performance this past year.

“We also have a wonderful person who is the whip of the committee on land and rural development Phumzile Mnguni who will also be part of this committee. Rosina Semenya, she is the chair of the agriculture portfolio committee [and] she will also be part of this. We have also roped in a person will legal expertise.”

The committee is due to report back to the National Assembly by 31 March.