Fire-hit Alexandra residents rebuilding homes ahead of expected rain

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Fire-hit Alexandra residents rebuilding homes ahead of expected rain

Humanitarian organisations, including Gift of the Givers, are now in the area assisting those who lost their belongings in the fire.

Alexandra residents are trying to salvage what is left after a fire swept through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
Alexandra residents are trying to salvage what is left after a fire swept through the informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: EWN
27 minutes ago

ALEXANDRA - Alexandra residents who lost all their belongings in a fire that ripped through the township are trying to rebuild their homes before the worst of the rain.

The fire ripped through the township on Thursday night.

Humanitarian organisations, including Gift of the Givers, are now in the area assisting those who lost their belongings in the fire.

The Gift of the Givers says more than 700 shacks have been destroyed and over 2,000 people have been displaced.

The humanitarian organisation says that there’s a massive need for baby formula and food.

Those who want to donate goods can do so at the Alexandra and Sandton fire stations

For now, the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

VIDEO: Alex fire leaves thousands displaced

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA