Fire-hit Alexandra residents rebuilding homes ahead of expected rain
Humanitarian organisations, including Gift of the Givers, are now in the area assisting those who lost their belongings in the fire.
ALEXANDRA - Alexandra residents who lost all their belongings in a fire that ripped through the township are trying to rebuild their homes before the worst of the rain.
The fire ripped through the township on Thursday night.
The Gift of the Givers says more than 700 shacks have been destroyed and over 2,000 people have been displaced.
#AlexFire Waste pickers are taking the scrap metal from the fire. One man tells me he hopes to make R50 today. pic.twitter.com/PE7DO7mUF6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire The Gift of the Givers team is setting up a station here to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/NzeP3834S6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
The humanitarian organisation says that there’s a massive need for baby formula and food.
Those who want to donate goods can do so at the Alexandra and Sandton fire stations
For now, the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
#AlexFire This is the latest from the scene. pic.twitter.com/o598lf1lHZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
#AlexFire Over 700 shacks destroyed and more than 2000 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/RKH54ESf52— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 7, 2018
VIDEO: Alex fire leaves thousands displaced
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
