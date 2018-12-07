Alex cleanup operations to resume following blaze
The blaze ripped through a part of the township on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Cleanup operations in Alexandra are expected to resume on Friday morning following a devastating fire that's left hundreds of people homeless.
Some of those who lost all their belongings in the disaster were at work when the fire broke out.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported.
#AlexFire Residents work with firefighters to get fire hoses to different parts of the informal settlements. Houses in the township are still on fire pic.twitter.com/MxlsfHyIMw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018
Johannesburg Emergency Services’ Nana Radebe says they’re working with relief organisations to assist those in need.
“Anyone that would like to contribute can go to our Sandton fire station or drop off at the Alex fire station. We do take our communities seriously. We do want to assist. Firefighting is our primary role and we will ensure that we assist them at any time,” she said.
VIDEO: Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
