Alex cleanup operations to resume following blaze

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Alex cleanup operations to resume following blaze

The blaze ripped through a part of the township on Thursday.

Residents work with firefighters to put out a fire that broke out at the Alexandra informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Residents work with firefighters to put out a fire that broke out at the Alexandra informal settlement on 6 December 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cleanup operations in Alexandra are expected to resume on Friday morning following a devastating fire that's left hundreds of people homeless.

The blaze ripped through a part of the township on Thursday.

Some of those who lost all their belongings in the disaster were at work when the fire broke out.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Services’ Nana Radebe says they’re working with relief organisations to assist those in need.

“Anyone that would like to contribute can go to our Sandton fire station or drop off at the Alex fire station. We do take our communities seriously. We do want to assist. Firefighting is our primary role and we will ensure that we assist them at any time,” she said.

VIDEO: Alexandra fire leaves hundreds displaced

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA