3 senior Crime Intelligence officials cleared in fraud matter
Brigadiers Leonora Phetlhe and Tiyani Hlungwane, as well as Lieutenant-Colonel Zandile Mokushane, were found not guilty on all charges.
PRETORIA - Three senior Crime Intelligence officials have been cleared of fraud related to a R50,000 catering deal with suggestions they may have been charged because they blew the whistle on corruption related to the unit's slush fund.
Brigadiers Leonora Phetlhe and Tiyani Hlungwane, as well as Lieutenant-Colonel Zandile Mokushane, were found not guilty on all charges.
However, they still must answer to the same charges in a criminal case being heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The internal disciplinary hearing presiding officer criticised police management for their handling of the case against the three officials.
It found that the mere belief in an employee’s guilt does not in itself prove or justify a verdict of guilty and proper investigation is required.
Investigators made no attempt to corroborate statements while several aspects of the investigation were incomplete.
Head of police watchdog body Ipid, Robert Mcbride, testified at the hearings that employees are witnesses in one of their cases and that the charges were an attempt at interfering in the investigation.
The implicated officers referred queries to police management.
The police's Vish Naidoo declined to comment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ministerial inquiry finds Sascoc to be dysfunctional
-
Flood warning issued for Gauteng as heavy rain forecast for most of SA
-
Man accused of starting Alex fire dies
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I am going to run and lead SA as president'
-
Load shedding continues Friday with Eskom to implement stage 1 power cuts
-
Protests hit Hermanus as Zwelihle residents call for municipal manager’s exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.