WC safety dept calls on national govt to address police under-resourcing
MEC Alan Winde has held a media briefing to highlight his concerns around crime in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department says it is still waiting on the national police ministry to respond to its call to address police under-resourcing.
MEC Alan Winde has held a media briefing to highlight his concerns around crime in the province. Since his appointment about a month ago, Winde has visited 10 police stations.
He says at the last three stations he visited, 443 murders were reported in the 2017/2018 financial year.
He says there are just too few police officers, not enough police vehicles and a shortage of detectives to thoroughly handle caseloads.
"We have 4,500 police officers too short in our province. Too many people are feeling crime in our region."
Winde says on 10 October, the premier sent a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele on Cabinet's policing needs and priorities, but it has not yet received a response.
"[In the letter] sent by the premier, outlining a number of issues in this province... we still haven't had an answer on this."
The MEC says he will send a second letter to Cele's office this week.
