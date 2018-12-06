Teen arrested for murder of NW grade 1 boy back in court
In his previous court appearance, the court ruled that the 17-year-old accused did not need to undergo psychiatric assessment as he was found to be of sound mind.
JOHANNESBURG – A 17-year-old teenager arrested for the murder of a grade 1 pupil at a North West primary school is back in the Moretele Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He allegedly stabbed and killed a seven-year-old boy inside the school bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary school.
It’s believed the teenager had been in a past relationship with the sister of the victim.
The family of the victim in Zimbabwe have appealed to the South African government to ensure that whoever’s responsible for the murder is punished accordingly.
In his previous court appearance, the court ruled that the 17-year-old accused did not need to undergo psychiatric assessment as he was found to be of sound mind.
The court also declined his request to have the matter diverted from the criminal justice system.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
-
Hillview dog attack: Owner to help victim's family with funeral arrangements
-
Jacob Khawe accused of refusing to step down as Emfuleni mayor
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.