Teen arrested for murder of NW grade 1 boy back in court

In his previous court appearance, the court ruled that the 17-year-old accused did not need to undergo psychiatric assessment as he was found to be of sound mind.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A 17-year-old teenager arrested for the murder of a grade 1 pupil at a North West primary school is back in the Moretele Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He allegedly stabbed and killed a seven-year-old boy inside the school bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary school.

It’s believed the teenager had been in a past relationship with the sister of the victim.

The family of the victim in Zimbabwe have appealed to the South African government to ensure that whoever’s responsible for the murder is punished accordingly.

In his previous court appearance, the court ruled that the 17-year-old accused did not need to undergo psychiatric assessment as he was found to be of sound mind.

The court also declined his request to have the matter diverted from the criminal justice system.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

