Team effort required in CT, says Blitzboks's Kok

The players in the Springbok Sevens team took full responsibility for the hiccup in Dubai, where an individualistic approach in the opening matches of last week’s tournament led to the less than ideal start to the season for the Blitzboks.

CAPE TOWN - The players in the Springbok Sevens team took full responsibility for the hiccup in Dubai, where an individualistic approach in the opening matches of last week’s tournament led to the less than ideal start to the season for the Blitzboks.

That is the opinion of Springbok Sevens strong man Werner Kok as the team prepare for the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday and Sunday.

“It felt like we played for ourselves and not the team in those opening matches.

“We lacked a team effort, but once we sorted that out and found the team structure again, things went well, especially in the matches against Scotland and Fiji. So, we need to start from that base here in Cape Town.”

Kok hinted that the Blitzboks are still adjusting to life without a number of stalwarts, with the likes of Seabelo Senatla, Tim Agaba, Kwagga Smith, Ruhan Nel and Dylan Sage gone, and Cecil Afrika injured.

“Maybe the guys felt that they needed to be the one to take the responsibility now that those senior guys are gone, rather than allowing our structures to look after us.

“Everyone was pushing a bit too hard, I felt, including myself. Once we settled down, the team effort came through and the rhythm came back.”

Kok, who has played 190 matches for the Blitzboks and scored 87 tries, says he cannot wait to play in Cape Town again.

“This will a huge weekend for us. In a way, we are not the favourites, although the crowd will expect us to do well. The likes of New Zealand, Australia, USA and England will be favourites after Dubai.”

WATCH: Blitzboks to right Dubai wrongs at Cape Town 7's