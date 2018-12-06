Stadium Management SA wants probe into sports event safety law
This request by Stadium Management SA comes in the light of the chaotic and criminal scenes which played out following the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Stadium Management South Africa says that it has written to the Sports Minister to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.
A commission was initially established by former Sports Minister Thembelani Nxesi after two fans died during a stampede at a soccer match at the FNB Stadium in 2017.
That inquiry was then withdrawn by current Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa earlier this year.
Stadium Management South Africa says it’s requested that the Sports and Recreational Department establish an inquiry which will look into the interpretation of the role of the police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department in relation to event safety and security.
CEO Jacques Grobbelaar says what happened at the Global Citizen Festival is almost a repeat of what happened during the stampede last year.
“It’s a repeat of misunderstanding of the role and function of certain law enforcement agencies.”
Grobbelaar says they were not privy to the police's plan during the Global Citizen Festival.
At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele says most of the crimes committed after Sunday’s festival fell outside of the police’s security plan.
WATCH: Cele: '50 cases opened, 15 arrested after #GlobalCitizenFest attacks'
